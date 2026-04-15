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Нелегал. Через Мексику
Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
16 April 2026
Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 16 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:30
from 2100 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:50
from 1900 ₸
15:10
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
22:20
from 2300 ₸
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