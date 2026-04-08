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Kinoafisha Films Нелегал. Через Мексику Нелегал. Через Мексику, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 9 April 2026

Нелегал. Через Мексику Showtimes – 9 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
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Today 8 Tomorrow 9
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Нелегал. Через Мексику? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:10 from 2800 ₸ 17:40 from 2800 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:40 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
14:10 from 2800 ₸ 16:40 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:40 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:20 from 2800 ₸ 18:50 from 2800 ₸ 21:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:50 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:50 from 2400 ₸ 15:20 from 2800 ₸ 17:50 from 2800 ₸ 20:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:50 from 3200 ₸
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