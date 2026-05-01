Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 10 May 2026

Yooz Showtimes – 10 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 10 Mon 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yooz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
13:00 from 2600 ₸
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
Aldar. Mahabbat turaly an'yz
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mushel zhas
Mushel zhas
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Перiште
Перiште
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Псих
Псих
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Thriller
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
Pororo: Sweet Castle Adventure
2026, South Korea, Adventure, Animation, Family
Gruzovichki
Gruzovichki
2026, Russia, Animation
Hokum
Hokum
2026, Ireland, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more