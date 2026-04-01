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Yooz
Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
29 April 2026
Yooz Showtimes – 29 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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29
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30
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Yooz?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
10:10
from 2000 ₸
13:00
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30
from 1900 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:10
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:50
from 1900 ₸
12:50
from 1900 ₸
14:40
from 2100 ₸
15:40
from 2100 ₸
16:30
from 2100 ₸
17:30
from 2100 ₸
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