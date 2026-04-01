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Kinoafisha Films Yooz Yooz, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 23 April 2026

Yooz Showtimes – 23 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 23
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Yooz? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:30 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:10 from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
12:00 from 2400 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
10:50 from 2400 ₸ 12:50 from 2400 ₸ 14:40 from 2800 ₸ 15:40 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸
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