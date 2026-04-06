Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Erekshe Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 7 April 2026

Erekshe Showtimes – 7 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 6 Tomorrow 7 Wed 8
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Erekshe? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:50 from 1700 ₸ 17:50 from 1700 ₸ 20:00 from 1700 ₸ 21:50 from 1700 ₸ 23:50 from 1700 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
10:55 from 3000 ₸ 21:55 from 4500 ₸
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Taptym-au seni 3
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Moshenniki
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Hoppers
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
Tvoe serdce budet razbito
2026, Russia, Romantic
Erekshe
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ready or Not: Here I Come
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
The Mortuary Assistant
The Mortuary Assistant
2026, USA, Horror
Bayqa! Alayaq!
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more