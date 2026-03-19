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Erekshe
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
Erekshe, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Erekshe?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
15:20
from 2600 ₸
20:00
from 3000 ₸
21:55
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:15
from 1700 ₸
18:10
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2400 ₸
14:00
from 2800 ₸
16:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:10
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 2400 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 2400 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:00
from 2800 ₸
18:00
from 2800 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50
from 2400 ₸
12:30
from 2400 ₸
15:00
from 2800 ₸
17:00
from 2800 ₸
19:00
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2300 ₸
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