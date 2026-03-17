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Uylenu onay
Uylenu onay, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
19 March 2026
Uylenu onay Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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17
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18
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19
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How do I book tickets for Uylenu onay?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:30
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
14:30
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
18:50
from 2100 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50
from 2100 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
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