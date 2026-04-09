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Kinoafisha Films You, Me & Tuscany You, Me & Tuscany, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 14 April 2026

You, Me & Tuscany Showtimes – 14 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
23:10 from 2100 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
10:00 from 3000 ₸ 12:00 from 4500 ₸ 21:55 from 4500 ₸
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