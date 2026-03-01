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Kinoafisha Films Chernyy dvor v kino Chernyy dvor v kino, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 23 March 2026

Chernyy dvor v kino Showtimes – 23 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
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Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
15:35 from 2100 ₸ 20:00 from 2300 ₸ 22:35 from 2300 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
10:25 from 3000 ₸ 12:55 from 3000 ₸ 17:20 from 3000 ₸ 21:10 from 4500 ₸ 23:30 from 3000 ₸
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