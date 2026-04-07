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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
8 April 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 8 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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8
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How do I book tickets for Ol sen emes?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
23:50
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
21:20
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
20:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
17:50
from 2100 ₸
19:40
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:30
from 1900 ₸
16:50
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KZ
10:40
from 1900 ₸
12:30
from 1900 ₸
14:20
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:00
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
21:40
from 2300 ₸
23:30
from 2300 ₸
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