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Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
31 March 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 31 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
18:00
from 1700 ₸
19:40
from 1700 ₸
21:20
from 1700 ₸
2D, KZ
17:00
from 1700 ₸
18:40
from 1700 ₸
20:20
from 1700 ₸
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