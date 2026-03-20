Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Ol sen emes
Ol sen emes, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
21 March 2026
Ol sen emes Showtimes – 21 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
20
Tomorrow
21
Sun
22
Mon
23
Tue
24
Wed
25
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ol sen emes?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:50
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
13:00
from 2400 ₸
14:50
from 2800 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
20:20
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
15:35
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Bayqa! Alayaq!
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime
Uylenu onay
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
The Tutor
2025, Thailand, Horror
Good Boy
2025, Poland, Crime, Drama, Horror, Detective
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Huntington
2025, France / Great Britain / USA, Comedy, Drama, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree