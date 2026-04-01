Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
9 April 2026
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer Showtimes – 9 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Filming locations
All about film
Tomorrow
9
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:40
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D
15:40
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, RU
14:40
from 2800 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:20
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 3200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
Hoppers
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Family
Taptym-au seni 3
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Erekshe
2026, Kazakhstan, Sport, Romantic
Moshenniki
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Ol sen emes
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Нелегал. Через Мексику
2026, Kyrgyzstan, Drama
Ready or Not: Here I Come
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller, Comedy
They Will Kill You
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror, Action
Tamerlane: Rise of the Last Conquerer
2026, USA / Uzbekistan, Action, Adventure, History
Woodwalkers 2
2026, Austria / Belgium / Germany / Italy, Family, Fantasy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree