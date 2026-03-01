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Songy mahabbat
Songy mahabbat, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
25 March 2026
Songy mahabbat Showtimes – 25 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Tomorrow
24
Wed
25
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KZ
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How do I book tickets for Songy mahabbat?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
18:55
from 3000 ₸
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