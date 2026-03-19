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Kinoafisha Films Abay bol Abay bol, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 19 March 2026

Abay bol Showtimes – 19 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 19
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:40 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
18:40 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:00 from 2100 ₸ 16:50 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20 from 1900 ₸ 12:10 from 1900 ₸ 14:00 from 2100 ₸ 15:50 from 2100 ₸
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