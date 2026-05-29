Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Homecam Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 3 June 2026

Homecam Showtimes – 3 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 29 Tomorrow 30 Sun 31 Mon 1 Tue 2 Wed 3
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Homecam? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
23:30 from 900 ₸
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Hotya by kinoda 4
Hotya by kinoda 4
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
Mangyshlaq express. Poiyzdagy panika
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
The Mandalorian & Grogu
The Mandalorian & Grogu
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Family
Passenger
Passenger
2026, USA, Horror
Mortal Kombat II
Mortal Kombat II
2026, USA, Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Adaptation, Adventure
Qut
Qut
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Babay
Babay
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Homecam
Homecam
2025, South Korea, Horror
Men ushin omir sur
Men ushin omir sur
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more