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Homecam
Homecam, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
21 May 2026
Homecam Showtimes – 21 May 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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21
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22
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RU
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How do I book tickets for Homecam?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
23:40
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:50
from 3200 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
23:50
from 4500 ₸
00:50
from 4500 ₸
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