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Kinoafisha Films Panda Plan 2 Panda Plan 2, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 18 April 2026

Panda Plan 2 Showtimes – 18 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
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Tomorrow 17 Sat 18 Sun 19 Mon 20 Tue 21 Wed 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
14:45 from 2100 ₸ 21:00 from 2300 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
13:25 from 3000 ₸ 19:40 from 3000 ₸
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