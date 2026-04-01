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Kinoafisha Films Handbok för superhjältar Handbok för superhjältar, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 30 April 2026

Handbok för superhjältar Showtimes – 30 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about animated film
Tomorrow 29 Thu 30 Fri 1 Sat 2 Sun 3 Mon 4 Tue 5 Wed 6
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
10:30 from 1700 ₸
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