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Kinoafisha Films The Deceased The Deceased, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 26 April 2026

The Deceased Showtimes – 26 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
23:45 from 3000 ₸
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