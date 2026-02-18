Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
19 February 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 19 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
18
Tomorrow
19
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Gashyqpyn sagan?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
11:10
from 2400 ₸
19:00
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
16:20
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2100 ₸
20:30
from 2300 ₸
22:30
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
15:20
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
19:30
from 2300 ₸
21:30
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:40
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2100 ₸
20:40
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
00:40
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
13:00
from 1900 ₸
15:40
from 2100 ₸
17:40
from 2100 ₸
19:40
from 2300 ₸
21:40
from 2300 ₸
23:40
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:00
from 2100 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
21:00
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:00
from 1900 ₸
14:00
from 2100 ₸
16:00
from 2100 ₸
18:00
from 2300 ₸
20:00
from 2300 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
00:20
from 4200 ₸
2D, KZ
10:20
from 1900 ₸
12:20
from 1900 ₸
14:20
from 2100 ₸
15:20
from 3700 ₸
16:20
from 2100 ₸
17:20
from 3700 ₸
18:20
from 2300 ₸
19:20
from 4200 ₸
20:20
from 2300 ₸
21:20
from 4200 ₸
22:20
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2800 ₸
23:20
from 4200 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Skazka o tsare Saltane
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree