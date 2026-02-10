Menu
Films
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
12 February 2026
Gashyqpyn sagan Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:20
from 2100 ₸
19:20
from 2300 ₸
21:10
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
16:20
from 2100 ₸
18:20
from 2300 ₸
20:10
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:20
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
19:00
from 2300 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
22:40
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
14:20
from 2100 ₸
16:10
from 2100 ₸
18:00
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
21:40
from 2300 ₸
23:00
from 2300 ₸
