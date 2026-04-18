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Bone Keeper
Bone Keeper, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
19 April 2026
Bone Keeper Showtimes – 19 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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How do I book tickets for Bone Keeper?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
00:20
from 3000 ₸
2D, RU
00:20
from 3000 ₸
19:05
from 7000 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
11:50
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
14:50
from 4000 ₸
15:50
from 4000 ₸
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