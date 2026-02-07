Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
11 February 2026
Qolymnan usta Showtimes – 11 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
7
Tomorrow
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qolymnan usta?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
16:25
from 3000 ₸
20:15
from 3000 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
2026, South Korea / USA, Documentary, Music
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
The Pout-Pout Fish
2025, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree