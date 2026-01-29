Menu
Films
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
How do I book tickets for Qolymnan usta?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:20
from 2800 ₸
19:20
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
01:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
16:20
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:00
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
01:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
16:00
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
17:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
16:10
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
18:10
from 3000 ₸
19:25
from 3000 ₸
21:25
from 4500 ₸
