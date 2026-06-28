Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Bear Country Bear Country, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 30 June 2026

Bear Country Showtimes – 30 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 28 Tomorrow 29 Tue 30 Wed 1
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bear Country? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
12:15 from 3000 ₸ 23:50 from 3000 ₸
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
Bisharashki v Indii: V poiskah mamy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Supergirl
Supergirl
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Papasynyn qyzy
Papasynyn qyzy
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Disclosure Day
Disclosure Day
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
The Cure
The Cure
2026, USA, Horror, Thriller
Masters of the Universe
Masters of the Universe
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more