Kinoafisha Films Zhalmauyz Kempir Zhalmauyz Kempir, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

How do I book tickets for Zhalmauyz Kempir? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
19:00 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
01:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
00:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
23:20 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
22:20 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
18:50 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
17:50 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
19:10 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
00:10 from 2800 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D
16:35 from 4500 ₸ 18:15 from 3000 ₸
