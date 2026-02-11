Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Koz timesin Koz timesin, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 12 February 2026

Koz timesin Showtimes – 12 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 11 Tomorrow 12
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Koz timesin? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Pixel Cinema g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, KZ
12:00 from 3000 ₸
Gashyqpyn sagan
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Qyzym
Qyzym
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
Kopy v kino
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Qolymnan usta
Qolymnan usta
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
GOAT
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
Crime 101
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller
Koz timesin
Koz timesin
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more