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Kinoafisha Films The Mortuary Assistant The Mortuary Assistant, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent 15 April 2026

The Mortuary Assistant Showtimes – 15 April 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
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Today 14 Tomorrow 15
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
00:20 from 1500 ₸
2D, RU
00:20 from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
23:40 from 2300 ₸ 00:40 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
23:50 from 2300 ₸ 00:50 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
00:10 from 2600 ₸ 01:10 from 2600 ₸
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