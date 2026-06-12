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Iggy the Eagle
Iggy the Eagle, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
14 June 2026
Iggy the Eagle Showtimes – 14 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
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20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:35
from 1900 ₸
12:20
from 1900 ₸
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