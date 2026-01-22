Menu
Films
Zhumaqtan bilet
Zhumaqtan bilet, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
26 January 2026
Zhumaqtan bilet Showtimes – 26 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
22
Tomorrow
23
Sat
24
Sun
25
Mon
26
Tue
27
Wed
28
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Zhumaqtan bilet?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
15:00
from 1900 ₸
