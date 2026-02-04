Menu
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
5 February 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 5 February 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
19:10
from 2300 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
12:20
from 1900 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:10
from 2300 ₸
20:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10
from 1900 ₸
18:10
from 2300 ₸
19:50
from 2300 ₸
