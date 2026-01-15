Menu
Films
Qushaqtashy mama
Qushaqtashy mama, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
21 January 2026
Qushaqtashy mama Showtimes – 21 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
15
Tomorrow
16
Sat
17
Sun
18
Mon
19
Tue
20
Wed
21
Format
All
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Qushaqtashy mama?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
10:15
from 900 ₸
13:40
from 900 ₸
17:05
from 900 ₸
20:30
from 900 ₸
