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Evolution
Evolution, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
11 June 2026
Evolution Showtimes – 11 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Thu
11
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RU
Group Screenings
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
12:10
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
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