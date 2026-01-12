Menu
Русский English
Cancel
Kinoafisha Films Oiyn Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Oiyn, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 12 Tomorrow 13 Wed 14
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Oiyn? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
22:10 from 2800 ₸ 00:15 from 2800 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
22:00 from 2100 ₸ 23:50 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
23:10 from 2300 ₸ 01:20 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
22:10 from 2300 ₸ 00:20 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
23:10 from 2300 ₸ 01:10 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
22:10 from 2300 ₸ 00:10 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
01:10 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
00:10 from 2100 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
23:00 from 4200 ₸ 01:00 from 3700 ₸
2D, KZ
22:00 from 4200 ₸ 00:00 from 3700 ₸
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Qazaq Alemi 2
Qazaq Alemi 2
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Dastur: Teris bata
Dastur: Teris bata
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Primate
Primate
2026, USA, Horror
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Oiyn
Oiyn
2026, Kazakhstan, Detective
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Anaconda
Anaconda
2025, USA, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more