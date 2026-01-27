Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
28 January 2026
Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa Showtimes – 28 January 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
RU
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Ohota na rozovogo zaytsa?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
14:00
from 2100 ₸
15:00
from 2100 ₸
