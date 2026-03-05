Menu
Films
It Will Find You
It Will Find You, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
6 March 2026
It Will Find You Showtimes – 6 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sat
7
Sun
8
Mon
9
Tue
10
Wed
11
How do I book tickets for It Will Find You?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, RU
14:35
from 2600 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, RU
22:45
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, RU
10:10
from 2400 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, RU
10:00
from 1900 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, RU
00:00
from 2800 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
Pixel Cinema
g. Shymkent, mkr. Nursat , pr. N. Nazarbaeva 177b
2D, RU
14:20
from 3000 ₸
