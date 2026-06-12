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Curly Burly
Curly Burly, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
17 June 2026
Curly Burly Showtimes – 17 June 2026 Screenings in Shymkent
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D
10:45
from 900 ₸
12:15
from 900 ₸
13:45
from 900 ₸
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