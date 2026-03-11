Menu
Kinoafisha Films Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 12 March 2026

Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi Showtimes – 12 March 2026 Screenings in Shymkent

Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
17:10 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
16:10 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
17:20 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
16:20 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:10 from 2100 ₸ 17:20 from 2100 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸ 00:00 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
14:10 from 2100 ₸ 16:20 from 2100 ₸ 20:50 from 2300 ₸ 23:00 from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:20 from 2100 ₸ 18:30 from 2100 ₸ 20:40 from 2300 ₸ 22:50 from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
11:00 from 1900 ₸ 13:10 from 1900 ₸ 15:20 from 2100 ₸ 17:30 from 2100 ₸ 19:40 from 2300 ₸ 21:50 from 2300 ₸
