Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
18 December 2025
Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 18 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
17
Tomorrow
18
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Plan «Sh»?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
23:10
from 2300 ₸
00:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:00
from 1900 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
23:00
from 2300 ₸
00:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1900 ₸
22:00
from 2300 ₸
23:50
from 2300 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
15:20
from 2600 ₸
17:20
from 2600 ₸
00:50
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
10:10
from 1900 ₸
12:20
from 2400 ₸
14:20
from 2600 ₸
16:20
from 2600 ₸
23:50
from 2300 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Ruyn kim?
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Plan «Sh»
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Five Nights at Freddy's 2
2025, USA, Horror, Detective, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Smashing Machine
2025, USA, Biography, Drama
Silent Night, Deadly Night
2025, USA / Canada, Horror
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree