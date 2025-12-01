Menu
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
11 December 2025
Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Showtimes
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
11
Tomorrow
12
Sat
13
Sun
14
Mon
15
Tue
16
Wed
17
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
15:05
from 2600 ₸
19:20
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
21:30
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
21:30
from 2300 ₸
23:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
20:30
from 2300 ₸
22:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:50
from 2100 ₸
19:40
from 2300 ₸
23:20
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
14:50
from 2100 ₸
18:40
from 2300 ₸
22:20
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
21:10
from 2300 ₸
01:30
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
20:10
from 2300 ₸
00:30
from 2100 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
10:20
15:50
17:10
