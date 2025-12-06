Menu
Kinoafisha Films Plan «Sh» Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 6 December 2025

Plan «Sh» Showtimes – 6 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent g. Shymkent, ​prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
19:40 from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:10 from 2800 ₸ 21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40 from 2400 ₸ 14:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:00 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:10 from 2800 ₸ 21:50 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50 from 2400 ₸ 13:30 from 2400 ₸ 15:10 from 2800 ₸ 20:50 from 3200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
15:30 from 2800 ₸ 17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:20 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸ 01:00 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
14:30 from 2800 ₸ 16:30 from 2800 ₸ 18:20 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 2800 ₸
