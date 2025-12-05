Menu
Films
Plan «Sh»
Plan «Sh», 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Today
5
Tomorrow
6
Sun
7
Mon
8
Tue
9
Wed
10
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
18:35
from 3000 ₸
20:25
from 3000 ₸
22:15
from 3000 ₸
Galaxy Cinema Shymkent
g. Shymkent, prospekt Tauke hana, 330
2D, KZ
19:40
from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
01:00
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
12:40
from 2400 ₸
14:30
from 2800 ₸
16:10
from 2800 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:10
from 2800 ₸
21:50
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2400 ₸
13:30
from 2400 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
20:50
from 3200 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
16:30
from 2800 ₸
18:10
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
01:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:10
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:10
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 3200 ₸
