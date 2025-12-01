Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bayguys Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent 11 December 2025

Bayguys Showtimes – 11 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent

Tickets
All about film
Today 11
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Bayguys? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
10:25 from 3000 ₸ 23:20 from 3500 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
15:40 from 2100 ₸ 01:00 from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
14:40 from 2100 ₸ 00:00 from 2100 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KZ
12:40 from 1900 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema g. Shymkent, ​ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
16:20 19:30 21:00
