Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
10 December 2025
Bayguys Showtimes – 10 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
00:10
from 1500 ₸
18:15
from 1500 ₸
00:10
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
19:10
from 2300 ₸
2D, KZ
18:10
from 2300 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
18:00
from 2100 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30
from 1900 ₸
17:00
from 2100 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
