Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
3 December 2025
Bayguys Showtimes – 3 December 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
2
Tomorrow
3
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bayguys?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
00:20
from 1500 ₸
20:30
from 1500 ₸
22:25
from 1500 ₸
00:20
from 1500 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:10
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
21:10
from 2300 ₸
01:20
from 1700 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
16:50
from 2100 ₸
18:10
from 2100 ₸
01:00
from 2100 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 1900 ₸
13:10
from 1900 ₸
15:50
from 2100 ₸
17:10
from 2100 ₸
00:00
from 2100 ₸
Now Playing
New Releases
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Bayguys
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
№37
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Zhezduha Koreyada
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Badlands
2025, USA, Sci-Fi
Auru
2025, Kazakhstan, Thriller
Алло
2025, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Shay v bol'shom gorode
2025, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Wicked: For Good
2025, USA, Family, Fantasy, Musical
Sleep Paralysis
2025, Indonesia, Horror
Regretting You
2025, Germany / USA, Drama
