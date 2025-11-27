Menu
Films
Bayguys
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
Tickets
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
All about film
Today
27
Tomorrow
28
Format
All
KK
KZ
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
How do I book tickets for Bayguys?
Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend
Help with tickets
Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₸
Started
20:50
from 400 ₸
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₸
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
00:20
from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
20:30
from 3000 ₸
22:25
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
22:00
from 3200 ₸
00:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:20
from 3200 ₸
23:20
from 3200 ₸
01:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
18:20
from 3200 ₸
22:20
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet
g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:10
from 2800 ₸
19:10
from 3200 ₸
21:10
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 3200 ₸
01:10
from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
18:10
from 3200 ₸
20:10
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 3200 ₸
00:10
from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
17:30
from 2800 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
00:30
from 4200 ₸
2D, KZ
18:30
from 3200 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
21:30
from 4200 ₸
22:30
from 3200 ₸
23:30
from 4200 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema
g. Shymkent, ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
17:20
20:10
21:00
21:50
23:20
