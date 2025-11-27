Menu
Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

Bayguys, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent

All about film
How do I book tickets for Bayguys? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₸
Started 20:50 from 400 ₸
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₸
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₸
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D
00:20 from 3000 ₸
2D, KZ
20:30 from 3000 ₸ 22:25 from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
22:00 from 3200 ₸ 00:00 from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
21:00 from 3200 ₸ 23:00 from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
19:20 from 3200 ₸ 23:20 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
18:20 from 3200 ₸ 22:20 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinopark 5 Mega Planet g. Shymkent, TRTs Mega Planet, pr. Tauke Hana, 13
2D, KK
17:10 from 2800 ₸ 19:10 from 3200 ₸ 21:10 from 3200 ₸ 23:10 from 3200 ₸ 01:10 from 2800 ₸
2D, KZ
18:10 from 3200 ₸ 20:10 from 3200 ₸ 22:10 from 3200 ₸ 00:10 from 2800 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
17:30 from 2800 ₸ 19:30 from 3200 ₸ 00:30 from 4200 ₸
2D, KZ
18:30 from 3200 ₸ 20:30 from 3200 ₸ 21:30 from 4200 ₸ 22:30 from 3200 ₸ 23:30 from 4200 ₸
Pixel Family Cinema g. Shymkent, ​ul. T. Ryskulova 49A, TRTs «Sever», 3-y etazh
2D, KZ
17:20 20:10 21:00 21:50 23:20
