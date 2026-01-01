Menu
Kinoafisha
Shymkent, KZ
ENG
Русский
English
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Films
The Legendaries
The Legendaries, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
The Legendaries, 2026 Screening times in Shymkent
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
All about animated film
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Ray pod nogami materey 2: Pismo materi
2025, Kyrgyzstan / Russia, Romantic, Adventure
Abay bol
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama, Comedy
Gashyqpyn sagan
2026, Kazakhstan, Romantic
Crime 101
2026, USA, Crime, Thriller, Drama
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Wuthering Heights
2025, USA, Drama, Romantic
GOAT
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Music, Action, Family, Sport
The Grieving
2025, Italy, Horror, Thriller
Tastamashy, ana!
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
The Beldham
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
Kopy v kino
2026, Kazakhstan, Comedy
Zhelezo
2026, Kazakhstan, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree