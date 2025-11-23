Menu
Films
Zhezduha Koreyada
Zhezduha Koreyada, 2025 Screening times in Shymkent
23 November 2025
Zhezduha Koreyada Showtimes – 23 November 2025 Screenings in Shymkent
All about film
Cinemax (Shymkent Plaza) Dolby Atmos
g. Shymkent, pl. Al-Farabi, 3/1
2D, KZ
11:05
from 2400 ₸
13:20
from 2600 ₸
19:40
from 3000 ₸
23:55
from 3000 ₸
Kinopark 4 Nauryz Park
g. Shymkent, TRTs Nauryz Park, pr. Baydibek bi, 25
2D, KK
15:30
from 2800 ₸
17:40
from 2800 ₸
19:50
from 3200 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
12:30
from 2400 ₸
14:30
from 2800 ₸
16:40
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
Kinopark 5 Hyper House
g. Shymkent, TRTs Hyper House, ul. Dulati, 202
2D, KK
14:50
from 2400 ₸
16:50
from 2800 ₸
18:50
from 2800 ₸
22:00
from 3200 ₸
00:40
from 3200 ₸
2D, KZ
11:50
from 2400 ₸
13:50
from 2400 ₸
15:50
from 2800 ₸
17:50
from 2800 ₸
20:00
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 3200 ₸
23:40
from 3200 ₸
Kinoplexx 9 City Mall
g. Shymkent, TRTs Shymkent City Mall, Baydibek bi, 362/7
2D, KK
16:10
from 2800 ₸
18:20
from 2800 ₸
20:30
from 3200 ₸
21:00
from 4200 ₸
22:40
from 3200 ₸
23:10
from 4200 ₸
00:50
from 3200 ₸
01:20
from 3700 ₸
2D, KZ
10:50
from 2400 ₸
12:00
from 2400 ₸
13:00
from 2400 ₸
14:10
from 2800 ₸
15:10
from 2800 ₸
16:20
from 2800 ₸
17:20
from 2800 ₸
18:30
from 3200 ₸
19:30
from 3200 ₸
20:00
from 4200 ₸
20:40
from 3200 ₸
21:40
from 3200 ₸
22:10
from 4200 ₸
22:50
from 3200 ₸
23:50
from 3200 ₸
00:20
from 3700 ₸
